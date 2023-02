PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police say they are now investigating a shooting on Loxley Road as a homicide after the victim died in the hospital Tuesday morning.

According to Portsmouth police, the call came in just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say when they arrived they found a woman suffering from a serious injury and was transported to a hospital for treatment, where she later died.

