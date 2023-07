NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man has died following a shooting on Hollister Avenue, police say.

On July 3, officers responded to the 2900 block of Hollister Avenue on reports of shots fired in the area. When police arrived, they found 28-year-old Jalanu L. Colbert suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries six days later on July 9.

The investigation is ongoing. Police have yet to identify a suspect.

