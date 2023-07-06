Watch Now
Teen shot multiple times on Bagnall Rd. in Norfolk, police investigating

Posted at 1:13 PM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 13:13:59-04

NORFOLK, Va. — A teen is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times in Norfolk, according to police.

Police say they were made aware of the incident, which happened in the 800 block of Bagnall Road, around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a 17-year-old male who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, but police say so far, they’ve learned that multiple people were involved in the shooting. They also recovered firearms at the scene.

