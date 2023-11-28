Woman charged for October murder of 59-year-old man in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Kristin Barber, 34, has been charged with second degree murder after a man police say she shot died from his injuries in October.

On Oct. 7 at 9:14 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting at the intersection of Indian River Road and Lynnhaven Parkway.

When officers arrived, they immediately began administering lifesaving efforts to the victim, 59-year-old Eldon Valery, who was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper body.

Valery was transported to the hospital in critical condition, and Virginia Beach police say he died from his injuries on Oct. 30.

Barber, who was a passenger in the vehicle according to police, was initially arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and child neglect.

Police say on Oct. 14, Barber was additionally charged with aggravated malicious wounding and shooting in a vehicle.

On Nov. 25, Barber was officially charged with second degree murder and remains in custody.

