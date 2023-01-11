Parents killed by 15-year-old adopted son identified: Police

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Detectives have identified the victims of a double homicide on Peartree Street, according to the Chesapeake Police Department.

TRENDING: 15-year-old son charged with killing adoptive parents in Chesapeake: Police

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, a 15-year-old adopted son was charged with two counts of aggravated murder for the death of his adoptive parents.

The parents have since been identified as 61-year-old Donna Daugherty and 60-year-old John Daugherty. They both lived in the 1800 block of Peartree Street, which is where police say they found the deceased couple with “injuries sustained from a knife and/or a hammer that were found at the scene.”

The investigation is ongoing, and police have asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them by calling the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by visiting P3TIPS.com.