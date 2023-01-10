Two found dead inside a Chesapeake home: Police

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A homicide has left two dead in Chesapeake, according to the Chesapeake Police Department.

Authorities say on Tuesday, Jan. 10 around 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a call about “injured subjects” at a home located in the 1800 block of Peartree Street.

When officers arrived at the residence, they found two deceased people inside.

There is currently no person of interest in custody or information about any potential suspect(s). The department says officers believe, “there is no current threat to the public.”

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to submit a tip by calling the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by visiting P3TIPS.com.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with News 3 for updates.