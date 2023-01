Police to give update after teacher shot by 6-year-old student in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Authorities plan to offer updates Monday on the shooting of a Richneck Elementary School teacher by a 6-year-old student, and the community will later hold a candlelight vigil.

The Newport News police department said that the police chief, mayor, and school superintendent will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. to discuss the shooting that happened on Friday.

We will be livestreaming the press conference within this article.

A vigil is planned at 6:30 p.m. for the wounded teacher.

Police Chief Steve Drew has said the boy shot and wounded the teacher with a handgun in a first-grade classroom on Friday. Shortly after the shooting, police said the teacher had life-threatening injuries, but she has improved and was listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

The boy was later taken into police custody.

Drew said the shooting was not accidental and was part of an altercation. No students were injured.

Police have declined to describe what led to the altercation or any other details about what happened in the classroom, citing the ongoing investigation. They have also declined to say how the boy got access to the gun or who owns the weapon.

Virginia law does not allow 6-year-olds to be tried as adults.

In addition, a 6-year-old is too young to be committed to the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice if found guilty. Authorities have not specified where the boy was being held.