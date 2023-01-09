ONLY ON 3: This grandmother rushed to provide aid to shot Richneck Elem. teacher

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — News 3 is hearing from a grandparent who rendered aid to a teacher after a student shot her at a Newport News elementary school.

Friday afternoon, police said a 6-year-old male student shot the teacher at Richneck Elementary School. Multiple sources later identified the teacher as Abby Zwerner who was in critical condition.

On Sunday, at a rally that aimed to curb gun violence, News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones spoke to Lawonda Sample-Rusk, a grandparent of two children at the school. Rusk said she was at the school the day of the shooting and jumped into action when Zwerner was shot.

"She said I'm shot, I'm shot. Call 911," said Rusk said. "We only thought it was somewhere on her hand, but after looking further she passed out on the floor, and then after looking further it was another gunshot wound."

Rusk said she showed up a little early to pick up her grandchildren from school on Friday. Little did she know that she'd actually be there at the right time.

"Myself and the receptionist stayed pretty much mostly to her side because we know that the administrators had to do what they needed to do to make sure all of the children were safe," said Rusk.

Rusk said while she didn't perform CPR, she did apply pressure to Zwerner's wounds. This all happened in the school office before first responders were able to get to Zwerner.

"I didn't know what to do, I'm not a medic. I didn't know what to do. Just instinct," said Rusk.

As she was providing aid to Zwerner, Rusk said she couldn't help but wonder about the safety if her grandsons.

"He was in the classroom beside where the gunshots were, and he heard the gunshots," said Rusk.

It was Friday's shooting that brought Rusk to the Stop the Violence Rally Sunday. Concerned residents, community activists, and city leaders voiced concerns as this school shooting pains the community. Chief Drew showed support to the youngest in our community.

"We're trying to focus this on a mental issue more than just the violence part of it," said Devon Kelley, a Stop the Violence Peace Rally organizer.

Rusk said she's been having conversations about the situation with her grandchildren.

"They don't realize the height of this situation, however, I'm still talking to them about what happened on Friday and I will continue to talk to them until they really get a full understanding on the magnitude of how things could've went," said Rusk.

Despite this dark cloud that now lingers here in the community, some NNPS schools want to shine their light by standing in solidarity with Richneck. Students and staff at Heritage High school will wear green and black Monday to show their support.

