Female teacher injured in Richneck Elem. School shooting in Newport News; Suspect in custody: Police

Posted at 2:27 PM, Jan 06, 2023
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A female teacher is in the hospital Friday afternoon following a shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, police said.

No students were injured in this incident, according to police.

The scene outside Richneck Elementary School in Newport News Friday afternoon, Jan. 6 following a shooting where a female teacher was injured.

The extent of the teacher's injuries is unknown at this time, and it is not known whether the shooting occurred in the school or on school grounds.

There is no longer an active shooter, police confirmed, and they have a suspect in custody.

Police also say they are in the beginning process of reuniting parents with students. Parents can pick up their children with identification at the gym door to start reunification.

