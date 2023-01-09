TIMELINE: Teacher talking again after being shot by 6-year-old Newport News student, sources confirm

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - It has been just three days since officials confirmed a teacher was shot by her 6-year-old student at Richneck Elementary School.

There are still so many questions to be answered. We are breaking down what took place on Friday in a timeline of events.

This timeline will be updated as more information is released.

Friday, January 6

SHOOTING OCCURS

Police would later confirm that a 6-year-old boy, who is a student at Richneck Elementary School, shot his teacher around 2 p.m.

Ellen Ice/WTKR

POLICE ARRIVE

Tactical teams are sent into the building.

Lawonda Sample-Rusk, a grandparent of two children at the school, told us that before first responders arrived, she and a receptionist stayed by the injured teacher's side.

Sample-Rusk applied pressure to the teacher's wounds before she was transported to Riverside Regional Medical Center.

PARENTS BEGIN ARRIVING AT REUNIFICATION CENTER

Once parents and guardians heard about the incident, they began to arrive at the school, desperate to reunite with their children.

Lydia Johnson/WTKR Photos from the scene of Richneck Elem. School

According to Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew, all the children were taken to the school's gym, where counselors and officers were present. Guardians pick up their children at the reunification site at the gym door.

One man at the reunification center who has a nephew at Richneck Elementary told us, "When I pulled up there was a bunch of people gathered, trying to get their children. You know, a lot of people panicking, a lot of confusion, traffic backed up over there, nobody knew where to get the kids from, so we all had to walk all the way around. Everybody had to get their cars, and they had to drive over to the church."

POLICE CHIEF, MAYOR HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE

6-year-old student in custody after shooting teacher at Richneck Elem. School: Police chief

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew shared the following details during the conference:

A 6-year-old suspect, who is a student, is in custody

An injured teacher was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center

Police deduced that the shooting was not accidental

Additionally, Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones commends the police for doing an "amazing" job responding to the situation. The school announces it will be closed the following Monday.

Saturday, January 7

TEACHER IDENTITY CONFIRMED

Multiple sources confirm to us that the injured teacher is Abby Zwerner.

Zwerner is a first-grade teacher, according to Richneck Elementary's website.

Abby Zwerner/Facebook

James Madison University also confirms her identity and shares that Zwerner is a JMU graduate.

A message of support for JMU graduate Abby Zwerner from President Alger on behalf of the JMU community. pic.twitter.com/eAGRAKFEew — JMU (@JMU) January 7, 2023

Sunday, January 8

RICHNECK PRINCIPAL PROVIDES UPDATE

Briana Foster Newton, the Principal of Richneck Elementary School, says the following in a message:

Abby Zwerner is awake and "talking with family and friends"

The school is extending its temporary closure from just Monday to the entire school week (Monday, Jan. 9 to Friday, Jan. 13).

ANTI-GUN VIOLENCE RALLY

A "Stop the Violence Rally" took place on Sunday evening.

"We're trying to focus this on a mental issue more than just the violence part of it," said Devon Kelley, a Stop the Violence Peace Rally organizer.

Monday, January 9

NEWPORT NEWS PRESS CONFERENCE

The City of Newport News will hold a press conference "in reference to the shooting that occurred at Richneck Elementary School," according to a city spokesperson. Mayor Jones, Police Chief Drew and Superintendent of Schools Dr. George Parker III will be in attendance and plan on speaking. It will take place at 4 p.m. in the Newport News Public Schools Administration Building auditorium.

CANDLELIGHT VIGIL

A prayer vigil for Abby Zwerner is being held at 6:30 p.m. in front of the Admin Building on Warwick Boulevard. Attendees are encouraged to wear green, Richneck's school color, and bring candles.

Tuesday, January 10

ITEM PICK UP

Principal Newton said not all students were able to access their coats and backpacks during parent pickup on the day of the shooting, they will be able to retrieve their belongings at the school on Tuesday.

Thursday, January 12

VIRTUAL TOWN HALL

Principal Newton said a virtual town hall will be held to discuss a plan for the students' return to school. Richneck families are invited to attend, and they will receive registration links prior to the town hall.

WHAT WE STILL DON'T KNOW

Our team is working to learn how the 6-year-old boy was in possession of a firearm.

We are speaking with a legal analyst about the charges that may be faced and the details surrounding the suspect's custody.

Stay with us for updates as we gather more information to better understand the incident.