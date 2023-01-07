'I just wanted to throw up': Parents react to shooting at Richneck Elem. School

NEWPORT NEWS, Va.— Families from the Richneck Elementary School shooting are reacting after a 6-year-old student shot a teacher in a classroom Friday afternoon.

Through tears of sadness, frustration and outrage, many parents told News 3's Kelsey Jones that what happened is their worst nightmare.

"Why is there a 7-year-old with a bloody gun! Come on think about it!" said one parent who was walking away with her children. "How does a 7-year-old have a gun? That's why I'm pissed off."

It was later revealed the person who fired the shots was a 6-year-old student. What was an ordinary Friday just before the start of the weekend, turned upside for so many.

"It was one of the most horrific calls that I've received," said another parent.

"My neighbor that lives down the street asked me if I knew what was going on. I work from home, so I immediately ran and that's when the police confirmed there was an active shooter, but the kids are okay," said the parent of a second-grader. "You see it on the news all the time when it happens in different areas, and you never think it's going to be you."

Dejuan Henry's nephew attends the school.

"When I got that text I just wanted to throw up, I just couldn't believe it," said Henry said. "When I pulled up there was a bunch of people gathered, trying to get their children. You know, a lot of people panicking, a lot of confusion, traffic backed up over there, nobody knew where to get the kids from, so we all had to walk all the way around. Everybody had to get their cars, and they had to drive over to the church."

Henry said lots of emotion came from families.

"This one lady pulled up she was really hysterical trying to get her kids. Two police officers had to drag her back. It just really sucks what happened," said Henry.

Another parent said trying to stay hopeful was rough, but she wanted to remain positive for her son.

"It was a lot to process at first, but I feel a lot better now," she said.

Newport News Public School relayed information to families on social media and sent out calls, as well. But some parents said the notice was late, leaving them in a rush and panic to get to the reunification center, which was at the school.

Now, families are hoping for the best for the 30-year-old teacher who was shot. As of Friday night, she was being treated for life-threatening injuries.

School leaders said classes at Richneck Elementary will not be in session Monday but the district will be offering mental health resources for students.

