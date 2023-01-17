Boy assaulted two staff members on day he shot Richneck Elem. teacher: Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The playground and the parking lot of Richneck Elementary School in Newport News remain closed this week as police investigate after a six-year-old student shot his teacher in a classroom earlier this month.

It's the third violent incident of its kind inside a Newport News school or on school grounds, according to police on the Peninsula, with the other two shootings happening in 2021—one at Heritage High School and the other on a basketball court at Menchville High School.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said his officers executed a building clearing just as they would an active shooter situation. During that time, officers recovered children from hiding spots in classrooms.

Chief Drew tells News 3 the six-year-old assaulted two staff members on Jan. 6.

"There was a faculty member there who was physically restraining him. As we walked in the child struck her at that point, and we decided to take him into custody," Drew said. "Remembering that he is a six-year-old child, we escorted him out of the building and into a police vehicle where we stayed with him until we transported downtown."

Chief Drew said a thorough investigation is being done, and there's a lot left to do.

"If there's any human services or child protective services case files or any interactions with the family, the same things with schools, we've asked for records to see if there are any behavioral issues," he said.

There's also a series of more interviews that still need to be conducted. Among those interviews, a follow-up with the victim, 25-year-old Abby Zwerner, and staff.

He said the "hardest part" will be interviewing the first graders from that class.

"We are doing that with the help of a psychologist, and we are about halfway through with that," he said. "With some of the stories we've heard so far, it just pulls at your heartstrings as some of the kids and the stuff that they saw and how they describe it."

Newport News police said charges have yet to be filed against the 6-year-old's parents. The primary goal right now, Drew said, is to continue collecting data.

"That will all be written up as a package and presented to the Commonwealth's Attorney," he said. "We will look at the facts, the statements, what we have and then a determination will be made if there's any possible charges going forward."

In the meantime, services are becoming available to families as they process details from the shooting, including daycare and a grab-and-go meal service.

School officials said the grab-and-go meal service is available at McIntosh Elementary School Tuesday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. Families will receive a lunch and a breakfast snack for the next day.

The before and after school program will remain at McIntosh Elementary School on Jan. 17 through Jan. 20. All registered participants should report to McIntosh.

In addition, officials added that McIntosh Elementary is providing space for the program to offer full-day care (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) for registered Richneck participants. Participants will receive meals from the cafeteria.

If you or your child need additional support, Richneck Elementary officials said you can call the 24-hour helpline managed by partners at the Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board. The hotline is (757) 788-0635. According to school officials, licensed therapists are available to assist parents with tips for talking with children, counseling services and resource referrals.

Families can also reach the Richneck main office by calling (757) 886-7772 or submit your inquiry online.

