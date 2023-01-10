'God was with Abby': Colleagues honor shot Richneck Elem. teacher at prayer vigil

NEWPORT NEWS, Va.— An aunt of Abby Zwerner said she is awake and alert. Zwerner, 25, is the teacher who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student at Richneck Elementary on Friday.

While Zwerner remains in the hospital, the Newport News community came together Monday night during a vigil to lift her up in their thoughts. Prayers and uplifting songs set the tone on a cold winter night as her family, friends, coworkers and students come together in her time of need.

"Bless Abby. Give her family the strength they need to get through this" said Newport News Councilman John Eley.

The goal was to shine a light for Zwerner during a dark time.

"She's an amazing human being and I'm honored to call her a teammate and a friend. She was absolutely a hero on Friday," said Jennifer West, who also teaches at Richneck Elementary. "It could've been a much worst turn out, but God was with us that day. God was with Abby."

Tears streamed down the face of Zwerner's best friend and colleague as she tries to read an emotional letter to honor her.

"When Abby came to Richneck I realized that I had not only gained an extremely valuable co-worker who is dedicated to teaching and helping all students but a best friend," the colleague said during a speech. "Getting to work with her for the past several years has been a gift and I've seen her resilience, dedication, and love for what she does day in and day out."

Many had pictures of Zwerner pinned on their chests, holding her near and dear to their heart.

"She is thoughtful, she is caring and she's one of the most amazing teachers I've been blessed to interact with," said Lauren Palladium, a school counselor.

The message of hope resonated with the hundreds that came to the prayer vigil.

"I don't have all the answers, I don't know all the answers, but I know as Newport News strong together we will get through this," Councilman Eley said.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up to support Zwerner's healing process.