ONLY ON 3: Heritage High alum speaks about Richneck Elem. shooting, desire to work with city, school leaders

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - For Norfolk State University freshman Sterling Bailey Jr., the recent shooting at Richneck Elem. in his hometown of Newport News takes him back to his senior year at Heritage High School.

“Though the incidents were kind of different, it still brings back the moments of fear,” Bailey told News 3. “A 6-year-old with a gun should not be happening.”

It was September 20, 2021.

Bailey was on campus when he said, just 10 feet away, a teen boy opened fire.

The 16-year-old boy shot two teens on campus. Those two students survived.

Meanwhile, two other students were injured while evacuating the school.

The 16-year-old boy was sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to his role in the shooting.

Meanwhile, Bailey recalls running to a nearby firehouse that day, while also making sure his classmates got to safety.

“It was a very traumatic experience, being in the shooting, after the shooting was traumatic, [and] talking about the shooting was traumatic,” he said.

But he told News 3 he sees the Heritage High School shooting as a trial that, for him, turned into a testimony.

Shortly after the shooting, Bailey began speaking up in the community to help bring families and others together.

“It took a little while for me to get over it, but then I had to come to a place where knowing that this is not the end for me,” Bailey said.

Bailey said seeing what happened at Richneck Elem. on Jan. 6 brought back tears and sadness.

“To now think about how the community has to rebuild from this trial, it’s kind of heartbreaking a little bit,” he said.

News 3 asked Bailey what he believes needs to be done to prevent further school shootings in the city.

“We need to go out into these communities of the youth and teach about violence, controlling anger, gun violence, why guns aren’t needed for certain situations like this especially, as the youth in this city, we need to go out into the communities and understand what’s going on mentally with some of these students,” Bailey said.

Bailey wants to work with city and school district leaders to curb school shootings in his hometown.

Meanwhile, in his conversation with News 3, he offered this advice for Richneck families.

“Take this one day at a time. This is a process,” Bailey said. “It’s not a sprint. It’s a marathon and understand that this trial will be your next testimony.”

Bailey said he has ideas and wants to work with the new Mayor, Philip Jones, and Newport News Public Schools leaders on a public workshop for the summer.

He said he sees this workshop addressing school shootings and youth gun violence, especially from a mental health standpoint.

Regarding metal detectors being installed at all NNPS schools, Bailey said he believes metal detectors are needed, and they’re beneficial with identifying issues and ensuring safety for all students.

