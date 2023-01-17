Watch Now
News

Actions

Newport News school board to provide Richneck Elem. updates at Tuesday meeting

Richneck Elementary
Newport News Public Schools sign.PNG
Richneck Elem. shooting scene
Richneck Elementary School
Shooting at Richneck Elementary School
'God was with Abby': Colleagues honor shot Richneck Elem. teacher at prayer vigil
The scene at Richneck Elementary School Friday afternoon when a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student
The scene at Richneck Elementary School Friday afternoon when a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student
The scene at Richneck Elementary School Friday afternoon when a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student
Posted at 6:35 PM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 18:40:51-05

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News School Board is expected to provide updates about Richneck Elementary School at Tuesday's night meeting. It's listed as an agenda item.

It's the board's first meeting since police said a 6-year-old boy shot Abby Zwerner, first-grade teacher, on Jan. 6.

The school has been closed to students since the shooting. In a town hall with parents Thursday, Superintendent Dr. George Parker III said the school would be closed through this week, and he hoped to have an updated date on when students would return.

The Newport News Public School Board said it's buying metal detectors to be put in all of its schools, including Richneck, as soon as possible. In a press conference Thursday evening, Board Chairperson Lisa Surles-Law announced funding has been obtained for 90 state-of-the-art metal detectors.

During the press conference, Surles-Law said walkthrough metal detectors will be in place for all students, faculty, and staff for Richneck upon school reopening.

News 3 has a reporter at the meeting and will update this story when new details become available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV