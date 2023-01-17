Newport News school board to provide Richneck Elem. updates at Tuesday meeting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News School Board is expected to provide updates about Richneck Elementary School at Tuesday's night meeting. It's listed as an agenda item.

It's the board's first meeting since police said a 6-year-old boy shot Abby Zwerner, first-grade teacher, on Jan. 6.

The school has been closed to students since the shooting. In a town hall with parents Thursday, Superintendent Dr. George Parker III said the school would be closed through this week, and he hoped to have an updated date on when students would return.

The Newport News Public School Board said it's buying metal detectors to be put in all of its schools, including Richneck, as soon as possible. In a press conference Thursday evening, Board Chairperson Lisa Surles-Law announced funding has been obtained for 90 state-of-the-art metal detectors.

During the press conference, Surles-Law said walkthrough metal detectors will be in place for all students, faculty, and staff for Richneck upon school reopening.

