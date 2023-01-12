Newport News School Board to give statement on Richneck Elem. shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News School Board is holding a press conference at 4:30 p.m. Thursday to issue a statement about the shooting at Richneck Elementary School that injured 25-year-old teacher Abby Zwerner.

We will update this article once we know more. We will also stream the update LIVE within this article.

On Friday, January 6, police responded to Richneck Elementary School for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived they found Zwerner in the office suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand and upper chest.

The suspect is a 6-year-old student that police say shot Zwerner intentionally.

Zwerner was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. She is currently recovering and making improvements.

Richneck Elementary has been closed all week due to the shooting.