Newport News School Board votes to fire superintendent after Richneck shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News School Board on Wednesday night voted to fire and replace current Superintendent Dr. George Parker III.

It comes after police said a 6-year-old student shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School on Jan. 6.

Board members voted 5-1.

Michele Mitchell, who currently serves as executive director of student advancement will serve as interim superintendent.

Dr. Parker has served as superintendent since 2018. His termination date will be Feb. 1. The board has 180 days to the position.

Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones releases the following statement Wednesday night, following the board's vote:

"Over the last four years, Dr. George Parker led Newport News Public Schools with a dedication to educating our children, and we thank him for his service to this community. My colleagues on City Council and I support the Newport News School Board as they seek to hire a dynamic, new leader for our public school system - one that will help us heal and move forward with the necessary changes to make our schools safer for everyone. I have faith that the School Board will find the right person to take Newport News Public Schools to the next level. While the last few weeks have been extremely difficult, Newport News schools and this community remain strong.”

Dr. Parker, who currently makes $251,057.57 a year is slated to get a severance payout of $502,115.14 over the next 12 months.

Wednesday evening, it was announced Dr. Ebony Parker, the assistant principal at Richneck Elementary School, resigned from her position. The principal of Richneck Elementary still holds their position at the school.

First-grade teacher, Abby Zwerner, 25, who was shot in her classroom continues her recovery after being released from the hospital. Zwerner's lawyer on Wednesday, laid out a timeline of the day of the incident, including three instances where teachers reportedly told administrators they believed the child had a gun.

Zwerner's lawyer, Diane Toscano, said she'll be filing a lawsuit against Newport News Public Schools on Zwerner's behalf.

