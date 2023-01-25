Richneck Elementary School assistant principal resigns: NNPS officials

Richneck Elementary School's Assistant Principal, Dr. Ebony Parker, has resigned, according to Michelle Price, a school spokesperson.

The principal of Richneck Elementary still holds their position at the school.

This comes as the lawyer for Abby Zwerner, the teacher who was shot by her 6-year-old student at Richneck Elementary on Jan. 6, detailed her plans to file a lawsuit against Newport News Public Schools on Zwerner's behalf.

The Newport News School Board is voting on a separation agreement with Superintendent Dr. George Parker III 6 p.m. Wednesday.

This is breaking news, we will update this article when we learn more.