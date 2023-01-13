Administrators were notified of possible weapon on student before Richneck Elem. shooting: Superintendent

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — At least one administrator was notified of a possible weapon on a 6-year-old student at Richneck Elementary School last Friday before the boy shot his teacher, school officials said during a town hall meeting for parents Thursday night.

On Jan. 6, police arrived at the school in Newport News and found 25-year-old teacher Abby Zwerner in the office suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand and upper chest. Police have said the shooting was intentional.

Early Thursday evening, school officials hosted a press conference, saying all Newport News schools would be installing metal detectors. Later that night, the district held a town hall to provide more information to school families. News 3 did not attend out of respect for the families.

During the town hall, Superintendent Dr. George Parker III said school officials had been alerted, before the shooting, that the student involved may have had a weapon.

But A search of the boy's backpack found nothing, Dr. Parker said.

Dr. Parker said Richneck staff want him to explore the idea of students using clear backpacks. The school division would pay for the backpacks.

School officials also said Richneck Elementary will be closed through next week. At that point, Dr. Parker hopes to have a date picked out for when students will go back to class.

When students eventually return, metal detectors will be in place. There will also be a full-time school security officer rather than a part-time officer. In addition, mental health clinicians will be available for students and staff onsite.

The district said it's working with the Uvalde Foundation for Kids which is providing resources for students.

