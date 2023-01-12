Chesapeake toddler killed after being hit by mother's car: Police

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police have confirmed that the toddler has died at the hospital.

Chesapeake police are investigating after they say a toddler ran out and was struck by his mother's vehicle.

At 12:50 p.m. Chesapeake police responded to the 100 block of Avonlea Drive for a report of a vehicle and child auto accident.

Once on scene, officers were able to determine that an adult female was operating her vehicle in the 100 block when her toddler son ran out and was struck by her vehicle.

The child was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Chesapeake police has confirmed that the toddler has died as a result of those injuries.

Police Accident Investigators are currently on scene investigating.

It is an active scene right now, we will update this article when more information becomes available.