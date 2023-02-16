Man found dead on Dunedin Rd. in Portsmouth; homicide investigation underway

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway after police found a man dead in Portsmouth.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Dunedin Road, police said in a tweet. That's between Airline Boulevard (U.S. 58) and Portsmouth Boulevard. Officials said they found a man with a fatal injury.

The PPD is investigating a homicide that occurred near the 600 block of Dunedin Rd., around 3:33 pm. An adult male was located with a fatal injury. More to follow as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/UQJw0xPgqj — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) February 16, 2023

No other details were released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for the latest.