Man found dead on Dunedin Rd. in Portsmouth; homicide investigation underway

News 3
Posted at 4:42 PM, Feb 16, 2023
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway after police found a man dead in Portsmouth.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Dunedin Road, police said in a tweet. That's between Airline Boulevard (U.S. 58) and Portsmouth Boulevard. Officials said they found a man with a fatal injury.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for the latest.

