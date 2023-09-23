4 juveniles, man hurt in mass shooting on Drayton Road: Chesapeake police

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Five people, including four boys, were injured Saturday night in a mass shooting on Drayton Road in Chesapeake, police said.

Officers got a call just after 5 p.m. Saturday about gunshots fired at this location.

Four boys and one man were shot and taken to local hospitals, Chesapeake Police officers told News 3.

As of Saturday night, the extent of their injuries is unknown.

In their news release, police referred to the four boys injured as "juveniles." Their exact ages are also unknown at this time.

Also, Chesapeake Police officers said there's currently no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, submit a tip online at P3TIPS.COM, or on their smart phone on the P3TIPS APP.

Callers are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court.

If a caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs, or stolen property, they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,500.