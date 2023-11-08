Watch Now
Norfolk man dies following October shooting

Posted at 5:34 PM, Nov 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 17:34:42-05

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man has died following a shooting that happened October 27.

Police were called to the intersection of Berkley Avenue and Todd Street for reports of a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived, they found Shelton L. Jordon Jr., 19, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital. He died on November 1 from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

News 3 will continue to update you as we learn more.

