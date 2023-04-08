Suffolk police name armed & dangerous suspect in Beech St. homicide

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police have named 42-year-old Alvin Lorenzo Bryant of Suffolk as the suspect in Friday's Beech Street homicide in Suffolk.

Police say Bryant is still at large and considered armed and dangerous.

Bryant was last known to drive a gold 2001 Honda Accord with Virginia tags TXJ-1714, according to Suffolk police.

Police say warrants have been secured for second degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

On April 7, around 7:32 p.m., the Suffolk 911 Center received a call a person being shot inside a residence in the 300 block of Beech Street.

When officers arrived, 27-year-old David Joshua Gomes, from Suffolk, was located suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing, and there is no further information available for release.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, you can contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line.

To submit online, go to www.p3tips.com, visit the Suffolk Police Department website and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link.

