Suffolk murder suspect turns self in, police say

News 3 photographer Lydia Johnson
Posted at 11:31 PM, Apr 10, 2023
SUFFOLK, Va. — A man who had been wanted in a homicide in Suffolk turned himself into authorities Monday night.

Police said Alvin Lorenzo Bryant, 42, of Suffolk, was wanted in a shooting that killed 37-year-old David Joshua Gomes on April 7.

The shooting happened at a home in the 300 block of Beech Street. Gomes was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Byrant turned himself in just before 9 p.m. Monday.

Bryant was being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail with no bond, according to police.

