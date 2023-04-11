Suffolk murder suspect turns self in, police say

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man who had been wanted in a homicide in Suffolk turned himself into authorities Monday night.

Police said Alvin Lorenzo Bryant, 42, of Suffolk, was wanted in a shooting that killed 37-year-old David Joshua Gomes on April 7.

The shooting happened at a home in the 300 block of Beech Street. Gomes was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Byrant turned himself in just before 9 p.m. Monday.

Bryant was being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail with no bond, according to police.