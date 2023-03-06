Portsmouth shooting now double homicide, police searching for suspects

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police say the man injured in the double shooting in the 260 block of Dale Drive Sunday, March 5, has died from his injuries.

According to police, around 7:43 a.m., they responded to a report of a gunshot wound incident.

When they arrived, officers say they located a man with fatal injuries, and another man with life-threatening injuries, who later died in the hospital on March 6.

Neither victim has been identified.

Police say investigators are now searching for an unknown male who was seen driving an early to mid-2000s white ES Class Lexus.

According to Portsmouth police, detectives are also looking for 27-year-old Akea M. Faison.

Police say she is currently considered a person of interest in reference to this homicide.

According to police, she also has warrants for her arrest out of Henrico County, VA, for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

