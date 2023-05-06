Three dead in two overnight shootings in Hampton: Police

HAMPTON, Va. - Three people are dead from two separate shootings that happened overnight Friday into Saturday, police in Hampton say.

Man shot and killed on East Pembroke Avenue:

According to investigators, the first happened a little before midnight on East Pembroke Avenue, near Atlantic Avenue.

In a release, police say they learned there had been a gathering at the location when an argument broke out between two men. Police say one of the men was shot and was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Double homicide on Aberdeen Road:

Shortly after 4 a.m., police posted to social media a report of a double homicide on Aberdeen Road near 58th Street.

In the post, police included a picture of crime scene tape at a 7-Eleven gas station and said more information would be released.

Anyone with information on either shooting overnight is asked to call Hampton Police or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.