Woman killed in shooting on Aluminum Avenue in Hampton: Police

Peter Carmines
Police respond to a deadly shooting in the 2100 block of Aluminum Avenue in Hampton. Feb. 7, 2023.<br/>
Posted at 9:25 PM, Feb 07, 2023
HAMPTON, Va. — A shooting left a woman dead Tuesday night, according to Hampton police.

Around 7:55 p.m., officers were called to the 2100 block of Aluminum Avenue, between Chestnut Avenue and Aberdeen Road.

There, officers found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died. Her name was not immediately released.

Police said the motive is under investigation, and there was no suspect information available.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

