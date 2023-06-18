Man shot and killed in Newport News: Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police in Newport News say a man was shot and killed on Chalis Court late Saturday night.

According to a release, officers were called to the scene a little before midnight for a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say he was pronounced dead ten minutes after the initial call came in.

A forensics unit was called to the scene and detectives are now canvassing the area to try and figure out what led to the shooting.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time, and that anyone with information should call 911, the police non-emergency line at (757) 247-2500, or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

