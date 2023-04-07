Watch Now
News

Actions

Adult woman fatally shot on Madison Ave. in Newport News, police investigate

cb7ab10d-abc8-4f8f-ac34-cb517bdc8ed8.jpg
Brooke Manning/WTKR
cb7ab10d-abc8-4f8f-ac34-cb517bdc8ed8.jpg
e85f831c-e5ae-4753-b3f9-9471b8ab7cbc.jpg
605c8f3f-2e7c-4b5c-9540-851d01ae63b2.jpg
Posted at 6:31 AM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 06:31:19-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was fatally shot, according to the Newport News Police Department.

Officers responded to the reported shooting just before 3 a.m. on Friday, April 7 in the 3000 block of Madison Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, officers say they found an adult female outside who had a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead just after 3 a.m., according to police.

Police currently do not have any suspect information at this time.

The department is encouraging anyone with information on the shooting to call 911 or the non-emergency number at 757-247-2500.

Tips can also be left by calling the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by visiting P3tips.com.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV