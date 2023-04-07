Adult woman fatally shot on Madison Ave. in Newport News, police investigate

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was fatally shot, according to the Newport News Police Department.

Officers responded to the reported shooting just before 3 a.m. on Friday, April 7 in the 3000 block of Madison Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, officers say they found an adult female outside who had a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead just after 3 a.m., according to police.



Police currently do not have any suspect information at this time.

The department is encouraging anyone with information on the shooting to call 911 or the non-emergency number at 757-247-2500.

Tips can also be left by calling the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by visiting P3tips.com.

This is an ongoing investigation.

