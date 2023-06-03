'Prom Us' honors 22-year-old lost to gun violence; Raises money for kids to go to prom

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — A special prom Friday night honored 22-year-old Alaejah Johnson whose life was lost to gun violence earlier this year.

It was all put together by a local church for the special needs community, known as Prom Us.

Johnson was walking home in February in Portsmouth when she was killed by a stray bullet.

Those who knew her said Johnson's smile could steal the spotlight at a prom.

"It’s a testament to who she was. She really enjoyed it last year. We had a great time together. This was one of the things she enjoyed doing, dancing and fellowshipping with people," said Alaejah's father, Rashed Johnson.

Balloons, a DJ, and many dressed up in gowns in suits for a prom to remember. This year more than 200 people attended Prom Us, hosted by Mount Suffolk church.

"There’s such a large population of students that attend our school system that are often overlooked and don’t get the privilege of going to prom," said Karl Wilkins, who is the pastor of the church.

The church has goals of expanding the prom next year.

"We had people contact us saying ‘our child has never had a prom and they are 23 or 25. Next year we’re going to reach out to those," Mary Wilkins, the first lady of Mount Suffolk Church, said.

Organizers said they raised about $15,000 at Friday night's event which will assist other students in paying for prom tickets and getting suits and gowns.