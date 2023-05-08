Church set to celebrate murdered Portsmouth special needs woman with 'PromUs' event

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A local church is celebrating the life of a beloved special needs woman who was the unintended target of a deadly drive-by shooting in Portsmouth. The Mount Suffolk is dedicating its second annual “PromUs” event to Alaejah Johnson.

“I knew we needed to do something to honor her and to keep her legacy alive,” said Karl Wilkins, the pastor of The Mount Suffolk. “The smile that everybody remembered, we have to keep remembering that.”

WATCH: Stray bullet kills beloved special needs woman in Portsmouth

Wilkins and his wife, Jessica, put on their inaugural prom for special needs children and adults last year at the church’s Signet Center in Chesapeake. They said Johnson and her father stole the show.

“To see her and her father dancing and having a great time, you could never, ever, forget that moment. It was just tattooed in my mind,” said Wilkins. “It was just magical.”

Wilkins said he was in disbelief when he learned about Johnson’s tragic death. The 22-year-old woman was welcoming her father home from the grocery store on February 27 at their Allard Road home in Portsmouth when a stray bullet pierced the side of the family's home and struck her in the head, killing her instantly.

"You're in your house where you're supposed to be safe, and as a father not being able to protect her, or just do something to prevent this, it's been hard," said Rashed Johnson, Alaejah's father. "The sadness, the confusion, the anger. [We feel that] every day."

Wilkins said the sorrow sent him searching for ways to keep Alaejah's legacy alive.

“That was part of the healing for the family, to know that we’re coming together as a community to honor her in this way,” said Wilkins. “We vow to make this moment unforgettable. In fact, we’ll make it a night to remember.”

Wilkins said a table will be dedicated to Alaejah at the dance, where they are expecting hundreds of special needs children, adults and their caregivers to attend from across Hampton Roads and Richmond. He said in addition to music and dancing, the event will provide food, mocktails and more.

Wilkins said of his idea, “It dawned on me that, wow, there’s a population of students who may not have the opportunity or the privilege of being able to be a part of [a prom].”

Wilkins said they are still in need of donations and sponsorship to ensure that the night is a success. To learn how you can help, visit the PromUS event page.