Jessica Larché is a regional Emmy® award-winning evening news anchor and special projects/ investigative reporter. She considers it a blessing of a lifetime to tell stories that create impact and bring awareness to issues affecting the people of Coastal Virginia and Northeast North Carolina.

Jessica joined the WTKR News 3 team in 2010. Her most notable work here includes a series of reports that preceded the release of wrongfully incarcerated Black men in Virginia. She also launched WTKR News 3’s “Have You Seen Me” series, which highlights missing people of color— stories that traditionally have not received widespread media attention. Jessica has also focused her investigative work at WTKR News 3 on cold case abductions, excessive prison sentences, and embattled medical professionals.

Jessica has interviewed newsmakers from every walk of life during her time at WTKR News 3— from several Virginia governors to music icon and Portsmouth native Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott. Jessica and her co-anchor were also featured live on the Ellen DeGeneres Show after a fun clip from "News 3 This Morning" went viral.

Before becoming a member of WTKR News 3’s exceptional team of journalists, Jessica served the Jackson, Mississippi community as an investigative reporter at WDBD-TV FOX 40 News. Jessica’s investigations there exposed a lack of fire hydrants in a predominantly Black neighborhood—a series of reports that resulted in the City of Jackson’s installation of new fire hydrants to protect the community.

Prior to her time in Jackson, Jessica made history as the first news anchor for FAMU-TV 20’s live broadcast at her beloved alma mater, Florida A&M University, where she graduated summa cum laude from the School of Journalism. She also produced award-winning radio documentaries on Hurricane Katrina and the death of Martin Lee Anderson while serving as the News Director at WANM 90.5, the FAMU campus radio station.

Over the course of her career, Jessica’s work has earned a regional Emmy® Award, National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Awards for investigative and in-depth reporting, Virginia Association of Broadcasters Awards, Virginia Associated Press Awards, Mississippi Associated Press Awards, Florida Associated Press Awards, and William Randolph Hearst Awards.

Jessica is also a wellness and mental health advocate. She shared her personal health journey in the Emmy®-nominated “Jessica on a Journey” series on WTKR News 3. She was featured on the cover of Woman’s Day Magazine’s February 2016 heart-health issue for her 100-pound weight loss journey.

Jessica is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists, the Hampton Roads Black Media Professionals, and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. She and her husband also enjoy serving the Hampton Roads community together through volunteering and philanthropy.

Jessica is a New Orleans-area native and proud graduate of West Jefferson High School in Harvey, Louisiana, where she earned the honor of valedictorian.