News 3 anchors Jessica Larché and Erica Greenway surprised on 'Ellen!'

NORFOLK, Va. - Breaking news: News 3's very own Jessica Larché and Erica Greenway are going to be featured on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Thursday!

Ellen surprised our beloved anchors with a live appearance on her show during a segment about news anchor bloopers.

Thanks to the talk show host, a clip of Jessica and Erica laughing went viral a few years ago. They happened to be watching part of Ellen's Netflix special "Relatable" during the commercial break and found it to be hilarious.

Of course, things got really interesting when the two started reading the next story.

Don't miss the full story as Erica and Jessica are featured on "Ellen" starting at 3 p.m., on News 3!

