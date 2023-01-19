Chesapeake basketball coach fighting to clear his name; How he's providing wisdom to kids after prison release

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A Chesapeake man who spent time in prison for a crime he said he did not commit has returned to the basketball court to coach kids in his community – a passion he said was interrupted in 2012 when Chesapeake police arrested him for armed robbery.

“Even through all the accusations, the parents [and kids] stuck with me through the whole thing,” said Faulcon. "They supported me."

“All the stuff he went through, we were right there beside him every step of the way,” said Rashed Johnson, the father of a child Faulcon coaches.

“Him being back, it made me happy,” said Donald Scott II, a child Faulcon coaches. “[He taught us about] working hard, pushing, never stop.”

When he’s not on the basketball court, Faulcon is focused on fighting to clear his name as he marks the one year anniversary of his release from prison following a series of News 3 investigations exposing evidence pointing to his innocence.

“I am innocent, but I’m still viewed as someone who’s just an armed robber and a convicted felon,” said Brian Faulcon. “I’m blessed and thankful to be out [of prison], but at the same time, I still have that conviction hanging over my head.”

Former Virginia governor Ralph Northam pardoned Faulcon on January 12, 2022, a year earlier than Faulcon’s release date for armed robbery charges in Chesapeake. Northam set Faulcon free following a wave of community support for Faulcon’s release, sparked by a series of News 3 investigations.

“[I’ve] been getting a lot of love and support from the community, family, friends, even people that don’t know me,” Faulcon said.

Faulcon has always said he was not the gunman who robbed a pizza delivery woman off Eden Way in Greenbrier in 2012. The victim, during a suggestive show-up with Chesapeake police, identified Faulcon as the man who stole $14 from her pocket. After two mistrials, a jury convicted Faulcon in 2018. He was sentenced to more than five years in prison.

A series of exclusive News 3 investigations revealed the DNA evidence found in the victim’s pocket does not connect Faulcon to the crime. Court documents also revealed the silver gun the victim said the robber had does not match the black gun Faulcon legally owned. News 3 investigators also exposed a surveillance image of a different man who robbed a nearby 7-Eleven that same night that didn't surface until after Faulcon was convicted. Police never investigated a connection, even though the convenience store robber more closely matched the victim's description.

While Faulcon said he is grateful for his freedom, he said he’s still chained to the armed robbery conviction. Northam’s pardon last year stopped short of absolving Faulcon from the conviction, leaving that decision to the courts or Governor Glenn Youngkin’s power to issue an absolute pardon.

“I am prayerful [that I will be exonerated,” Faulcon said.

Without exoneration, Faulcon is unable to complete the requirements for his college coursework that he started before his arrest. He aspired to coach in the school system, but as a convicted felon, he is unable to complete internships in schools.

In the meantime, Faulcon said he’s restarted his car detailing business, and continues coaching kids in basketball.