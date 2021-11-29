Chesapeake man convicted of robbery says DNA proves his innocence

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Brian Faulcon, a former junior varsity basketball coach, has spent nearly a decade trying to prove he is not the gunman who robbed a pizza delivery woman in 2012.

“Here I am, incarcerated for a crime that I didn't commit, with my family, my son, all the kids that I coached, everybody else has to deal with it as well,” said Faulcon.

A News 3 investigation into court records reveals DNA evidence does not connect Faulcon to the crime, and there are discrepancies between the traumatized victim’s account the night of the robbery and her testimony in court.

“I pray for her every night,” said Faulcon during an interview from prison. “I’m sorry she had to endure what she had to endure, but it was not me.”

A deep dive of court records reveals the victim was confident Faulcon was the man who robbed her, testifying “I am 100 percent sure this is the man that robbed me that night.”

