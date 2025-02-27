‘Thank you, Dad’ Portsmouth woman’s last words before fatal stray bullet

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Mary and Rashed Johnson are facing yet another anniversary of their daughter’s death without knowing who is responsible for firing the gun that forever changed their lives and broke their hearts.

Rashed and Mary Johnson. Alaejah Johnson was killed by a stray bullet in her Portsmouth neighborhood.

“It's got to be a burden to know that you took somebody that special away from a lot of people, not just us,” said Rashed Johnson, Alaejah Johnson’s father. “I just want them to understand what they took from us.”

Watch: 'She was love:' Stray bullet kills beloved special needs woman in Portsmouth

'She was love:' Stray bullet kills beloved special needs woman in Portsmouth

On February 27, 2023, 22-year-old Alaejah was welcoming her father home at their Allard Road home in Portsmouth after his trip to the grocery store. Ring doorbell video the Johnsons shared with me this week captures the moment Alaejah opened the front door and softly said “Thank you, Dad,” as he entered with groceries in hand.

Seconds later, after Rashed closes the door behind them, Ring doorbell video shows gunfire erupting yards away. Several bullets barreled through the walls of the Johnson’s home.

Rashed is heard on the video yelling, “Call the hospital!”

Alaejah was fatally struck in the head near the front door. She died instantly. Portsmouth police said she was innocent victim of a drive-by shooting that had nothing to do with her, her parents or her siblings.

WTKR-TV Electronic billboards calling for information in the death of beloved special needs woman Alaejah Johnson are on display across Hampton Roads.

Mary Johnson said her husband often replays the Ring doorbell video to hear their daughter’s final words.

“Every day is still a struggle. It doesn’t it doesn't really get easier,” said Mary. “I don't think it ever will.”

I first met the Johnsons in 2023, just weeks after they lost Alaejah. They showed me where the bullets entered their home, and we sat in the room they’ve dedicated to honoring her.

We talked again in 2024 to mark the one-year anniversary of Alaejah’s death.

“I never thought that I would lose a child like this,” said Mary last year, in disbelief.

Watch: Electronic billboards calling for information in the death of beloved special needs woman

One year later: Beloved Portsmouth woman’s death remains unsolved

At the time, the Portsmouth Police Department shared an electronic billboard on interstates across Hampton Roads to help generate leads in Alaejah’s case. However, a year later, as we mark the second grim anniversary of Alaejah’s death, police have not shared any updates about where things stand in the investigation.

I asked Rashed, “You've gone up to the police station to get answers?”

He responded, “I’m determined not to let them forget [about her].”

“Hopefully we'll get the answer that we need,” said Mary. “[We hope] that we'll get that call one day.”

When reached for updates about the investigation, Portsmouth police sent me the following statement:

As we mark the second anniversary of the tragic homicide of Alaejah Johnson, the Portsmouth Police Department remains committed to seeking justice for her and her loved ones. Although there are no new updates in the case at this time, we continue to encourage anyone with information—no matter how small—to come forward. Even the smallest detail could be the key to moving this investigation forward. We extend our deepest sympathies to the Johnson family and all who loved her, and we ask that if you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-Up. Portsmouth Police Department

Watch: Church celebrates murdered Portsmouth special needs woman with 'PromUs'

Church set to celebrate murdered Portsmouth special needs woman with 'PromUs' event

Alaejah was beloved in the special needs community in Hampton Roads. She was developmentally delayed, but her parents said her ability to love others unconditionally set an example for all of us.

“If we can take anything from this tragedy, [it’s] the way she loved,” said Rashed. “Put some of that in your heart and show that to the next man.”