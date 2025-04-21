Hampton University hosts “State of the Media” public forum

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton University's journalism students are setting the stage for an important conversation about the future of journalism.

"We're going to be talking all about [freedom of the press], how young journalists can stay motivated in their fields, artificial intelligence, and all the different ways people the average news [consumer] can stay informed in this new, changing media landscape,” said Nyla Cross, a second-year journalism student in the university's Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications, which is affiliated with WTKR News 3's parent company.

Cross will be moderating the "State of the Media" forum on Wednesday, April 23 at Hampton University's Ogden Hall.

Featured panelists include Hampton University alumna Rashida Jones, the former president of MSNBC. Jones is also a former producer for WTKR News 3, where she led coverage of the 9/11 terror attacks in 2001 while still a student at Hampton University.

WTKR News 3 anchor and investigative reporter Jessica Larche will also join the panel.

Joining Jones and Larche on the panel are:



Maurice Jones, Vice President of News, WHRO Public Media

Angilee Shah, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, Charlottesville Tomorrow

Karima Haynes, Director of Reporting Fellows Program, Pulitzer Center

Jeffrey Reece, Director of Content, The Virginian-Pilot

“This is an urgent conversation at a critical time,” said SHSJC Dean Julia A. Wilson in a news release about the event. “Even a simple glance at the news these days seems to bombard viewers, listeners, and readers with seismic shifts in their assessments of our media landscape. Journalists are confronted with various obstacles for reporting truthful content and are consistently combating misinformation and disinformation generated on digital media platforms by Artificial Intelligence.”

The discussion will navigate a rapidly shifting media landscape—one where traditional norms and structures are being redefined by emerging technologies, public skepticism, and new storytelling platforms. Panelists will reflect on where the industry stands today and offer insights into what lies ahead.

“Though the state of the current media seems daunting to some people, professional and aspiring journalists must remain steadfast with renewed commitment to serving as ‘watchdogs’ to share, inform and educate the public, without reservation,” Wilson said. “Journalists also may need to begin brainstorming different avenues in which to grow their journalism careers to continue reporting truthful, fact-based and fair stories to their publics.”

The event is free and open to public. You can register here.