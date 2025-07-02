Watch your speed: School zone lights, cameras being used in Hampton during the summer

HAMPTON, Va. — School is out for the summer, but summer school programs are in, which are new for summer 2025 in the city of Hampton. This latest addition also means you may see the lights on school zone speed limit signs flashing.

If you've driven through a school zone, you've probably seen flashing yellow lights that indicate the school zone speed limit is in effect.

Watch: Slow down! School zone speed cameras now active for summer classes in Chesapeake

Slow down! School zone speed cameras now active for summer classes in Chesapeake

The lights themselves are not new in Hampton, but for the first time, the lights are being used for summer school programs.

According to Hampton City Schools, the lights will be used at any school that has a summer program. They’ll be active for 30 minutes before students get to school and for 30 minutes after school is out for the day.

The lights will follow that same schedule during the 2025-2026 school year, which is also new in the city.

Watch: 3 Phoebus High students highlight success of Hampton City Schools' ACE Academy

Three Phoebus High students highlight success of Hampton City Schools' ACE Academy

School zone speed cameras will also be active when the lights are on.

News 3 reached out to the school district on Tuesday to try to find out why the decision was made to start using them during the summer.

A school district spokesperson echoed the statement in a Facebook post by the school district, which says, "This ensures the safety of all students, staff, and families throughout the summer months.”