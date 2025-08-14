Congressman Scott tours Hampton Roads VA clinics, discusses staffing shortages

HAMPTON, Va. — Congressman Bobby Scott (D-Virginia) is spending time in Hampton Roads touring VA clinics and discussing his thoughts on staffing shortages the VA is facing.

“When you go around firing everybody, it’s hard to recruit people to join the organization," Scott said.

Scott, speaking to reporters outside the Hampton VA Clinic, blamed the Trump Administration and the VA Secretary for creating staffing shortages for the VA.

Watch: Hampton VA Medical Center confirms employees let go as Trump admin makes cuts

As News 3 has reported, the VA anticipated eliminating 30,000 jobs by the end of Fiscal Year 2025.

According to a report released August 12 by the VA Office of Inspector General, in Fiscal Year 2025, Veteran Health Administration facilities reported a 50 percent increase in severe occupational staffing shortages compared to the previous fiscal year.

The report says psychology was the most frequently reported shortage.

Watch: Veteran thanks News 3 for helping her make potentially life-saving health discovery

Scott says during his tour of the Chesapeake VA clinic, he learned the dental clinic isn’t operating.

“The dental clinic, for example, has plenty of equipment sitting there, but they don’t have it staffed," Scott explained.

In March, however, VA Secretary Doug Collins told News 3 the new clinic would not be fully staffed right away, which he said is standard, but would be fully staffed by January 2026.

Watch: As new Chesapeake VA clinic is set to open, concerns are raised about staffing

On top of all of that, the union that represents employees at the Hampton VA says they've effectively been rendered powerless.

Union President Stacy Shorter said Collins, claiming to be following an executive order from President Trump, has taken away the union’s collective bargaining power.

“It is our position that the executive order and the actions taken by Secretary Collins are illegal and that we will prevail in court," said Shorter.

She said the union was kicked off VA property, having to pack up and move in just one week, and can no longer use VA equipment, including VA e-mail accounts.

She also said a lawsuit has already been filed.

“The most important thing I want everybody to know, we’re not going anywhere," Shorter emphasized.

Watch: Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new Chesapeake VA clinic

Scott said Congress is also fighting back.

“There’s legislation pending to restore the collective bargaining, to overturn the Executive Order. That is subject to a discharge petition," said Scott.

He was hopeful the petition will get enough signatures to bring the legislation to a vote.