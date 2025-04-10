Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new Chesapeake VA clinic

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Dozens of people, including veterans, listened inside the new Chesapeake VA clinic Thursday as VA Secretary Doug Collins and others spoke about the clinic.

The 196,000 square-foot facility includes a pharmacy and radiology services among other things.

As News 3 has reported, the opening comes in the wake of cuts to the Department of Veterans Affairs as part of the Trump Administration's effort to reduce government spending.

The opening also comes as Virginia U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine and Virginia Rep. Bobby Scott have expressed concern the clinic will not be fully staffed.

In response, Secretary Collins told News 3 during an interview in March starting with less than full staff and ramping up hiring is standard and the clinic will be fully staffed by January 2026.

Thursday, Collins emphasized what he believes is the need for the VA to change.

“We cannot stay trapped in a model that simply allows the VA to be something that people sometimes make fun of or don’t want to participate in," Collins said. "It’s time we have a new vision for the VA that says, number one, it’s not about the building of the VA, it’s not about the VA itself, It’s about the veterans that we serve. We are a service organization and that’s changing right now.”

As of Thursday, the clinic was expected to start seeing patients April 17.