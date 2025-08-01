Navy identifies missing USS George Washington Sailor who was assumed overboard in Timor Sea

TIMOR SEA — The U.S. Navy has identified the USS George Washington Sailor who went missing from the aircraft carrier in the Timor Sea on Monday.

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Airman Jose Antonio Rivera Lynch IV was assumed overboard July 28, the Navy says. Further information on the situation has not been released.

Sailor Rivera Lynch IV enlisted in the Navy in June of 2024 and reported to USS George Washington in January, the Navy says.

After searching roughly 2,200 square miles over 45 hours, the Navy says they suspended search efforts Wednesday. The Australian Defence Force and Australian Border Force assisted in the effort.

The George Washington Carrier Strike Group (CSG) had been operating in the Timor Sea as part of Talisman Sabre 25, a multinational exercise, according to USNI News.

The USS George Washington departed from Naval Station Norfolk for its new homeport in Japan on Apr. 25, 2024. It had been in Norfolk for years undergoing maintenance.