Navy suspends search for missing USS George Washington Sailor

TIMOR SEA — Search efforts for the USS George Washington Sailor, who went missing from the carrier in the Timor Sea on Monday, have been suspended, according to the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD).

After an extensive search, the U.S. Navy, with assistance from the Australian Defence Force and Australian Border Force, stopped searching for the sailor on Wednesday, the DOD said.

On Monday, search efforts were underway in the Timor Sea after a sailor was reported missing

"The ship initiated search and rescue procedures after receiving reports of a possible Sailor overboard," the press release read.

The sailor was assigned to the USS George Washington Carrier Strike Group (CVN 73), which departed from Norfolk for its new homeport in Japan on Apr. 25, 2024.

Once the next of kin have been notified, the Navy will release the sailor's name after 24 hours, per its policy.