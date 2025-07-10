Army provides update on TRADOC merger with Army Futures Command

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Army is providing an update on a big change impacting Fort Eustis in Newport News.

We may soon know details about how the Army's Training and Doctrine Command, headquartered at Eustis, will be phased out.

The Army is merging the command, also referred to as TRADOC, with the Army Futures Command to create a new command that will be headquartered in Texas.

A lot of the details of the merger are still being worked out as of Thursday. We are now learning, about two months after News 3 first reported on the merger, the Army is expected to issue an execution order in August for the merger.

“In the execution order, there will be approved details of more exact things that are to happen," TRADOC Spokesperson Maj. Christopher Robinson said.

This statement means it is still unclear how many TRADOC personnel stationed at Eustis could leave and go to Texas.

According to the Army, TRADOC oversees 32 schools across the country, training over 750,000 soldiers a year.

“Army leadership and TRADOC leadership will work closely with supervisors and those affected personnel to identify and pursue any opportunities across Fort Eustis. So, for example, there may be an opportunity for some to stay here, there may be opportunities for some to relocate," Robinson explained.

Virginia U.S. Sen. Mark Warner said he's concerned about the change.

He believes because of the large military presence in Hampton Roads, having TRADOC here is a good idea.

Warner also wonders if the decision is another politically motivated move by the Trump Administration.

“There’s a lot of these moves that, I think, have got political overtones. But before I make that full accusation against the TRADOC move, I want to make sure I get all the details," said Warner.

As of Thursday, the merger is expected to begin officially in October and be complete in 2026.