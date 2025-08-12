Jelly Roll, Gwen Stefani playing free concert at Naval Station Norfolk

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK — Jelly Roll, along with Gwen Stefani as a special guest, is performing for free next month at Naval Station Norfolk for DoD personnel and guests.

The concert is happening on Thursday, Oct. 16 at the Pier 14 Parking Lot.

Organizers shared the following rules for who can attend the free concert:



Personnel with valid DoD ID cards and base access are able to attend

Guests are allowed, but they must:

Bring a REAL ID Arrive in the same vehicle as an authorized DoD patron Remain with the authorized DoD patron they arrived with at all times



More rules for attendees, including what you can and can't bring, are available here.

The free show is part of this year's Operation MWR Concert Series, with MWR standing for "morale, welfare and recreation." Operation MWR was launched by the Navy last year to support the well-being of Sailors, veterans, retirees and DoD civilians, as well as their families. Since then, many high-profile artists have performed at Navy bases, including country singer Dierks Bentley at Naval Station Norfolk last year.

Rapper-turned-country singer Jelly Roll rose to prominence in recent years with hits like "Son of a Sinner" and "Need a Favor." Gwen Stefani, known for hits like "Hollaback Girl" and "The Sweet Escape," has released numerous solo albums over the years after starting her career as the lead singer of rock band "No Doubt."