Virginia Beach could get new VA medical center after congressional approval

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Thousands of veterans in Hampton Roads could soon have another option for health care, after a key congressional committee approved funding for a new Department of Veterans Affairs medical center in Virginia Beach.

The House Veterans Affairs Committee approved funding for the facility as part of a broader package that includes 17 new VA facilities nationwide. According to contract documents, the Virginia Beach clinic would be built at the corner of Northampton Boulevard and Premium Outlets Boulevard.

The proposed medical center is expected to serve more than 60% of patients who currently travel across the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel to the Hampton VA Medical Center for appointments, easing congestion and reducing travel times for veterans on the Southside.

Virginia Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine said the new facility would address long-standing access issues, noting that many veterans have been forced to wait too long or travel hours for routine medical care.

While the contracts have received congressional approval, the Department of Veterans Affairs must still sign off on the project. No construction timeline has been announced.