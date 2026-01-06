Defense secretary's visit sparks optimism for maritime job growth in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's visit to Newport News Shipbuilding on Monday has sparked optimism about the future of maritime jobs in Hampton Roads, as the region prepares for potential growth in defense manufacturing.

During his visit, Hegseth expressed strong support for expanding defense manufacturing both locally and nationwide, calling for an "industrial renaissance."

"This investment in both the visible might of battleships and the stealthy lethality built in this very yard is a direct investment in peace through strength," Hegseth said.

The shipbuilding and repair industries are major economic drivers in Hampton Roads. Newport News Shipbuilding alone employs 26,000 people, making workforce development a critical priority for the region.

To ensure an adequate supply of qualified workers, the Hampton Roads Workforce Council established the Hampton Roads Maritime Training System.

The system includes 38 training providers throughout the area to help people develop the skills needed for maritime careers.

Shawn Avery, president and CEO of the Hampton Roads Workforce Council, said the region is well-positioned for future opportunities.

"We have the jobs that are going to be here for the future and as was announced yesterday we've got future opportunities that are coming here," Avery said.

Among the training providers is TCC's Skilled Trades Academy in Portsmouth, where students learn welding and other essential skills. One student described the satisfaction of learning a trade that's visible everywhere.

"Everywhere you look there's welds, there's beams supporting this whole building up so it feels pretty good," the student said.

Local companies are actively recruiting workers. HII, the parent company of Newport News Shipbuilding, is holding a hiring event on January 22 at the Hampton Roads Veteran Employment Center to fill 50 positions immediately.

The training system produced 5,000 workers last year, with more graduates expected. Avery believes the region can meet increased demand if called upon to expand ship production.

"We definitely feel like the system is going to be in place both to meet but to expand with any future opportunities that come along," Avery said.

