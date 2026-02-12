Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilitary

Actions

Norfolk-based USS Truxtun involved in ship collision in the Caribbean: PAO

Two sailors left injured, according to the U.S. Southern Command Public Affairs Office
Norfolk-based USS Truxtun involved in ship collision in the Caribbean: PAO
9504930.jpg
Posted
and last updated

The Norfolk-based USS Truxtun and a supply ship were involved in a collision in the Caribbean Sea on Wednesday, leaving two sailors injured, according to the U.S. Southern Command's Public Affairs Office.

The public affairs office told News 3 that the USS Truxtun and the USNS Supply (T-AOE-6) were both involved in the collision.

"Two personnel reported minor injuries and are in stable condition. Both ships have reported sailing safely. The incident is currently under investigation," the U.S. Southern Command's Public Affairs Office said in a statement sent to News 3.

More military stories

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast