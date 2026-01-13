NCIS investigating sailor death at Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The Naval Criminal Investigation Service (NCIS) is looking into the death of a sailor at Naval Station Norfolk on Friday, Jan. 9, a commander confirmed to WTKR News 3.

The sailor, identified as Fire Controlman 1st Class Alonzo Tablet Martin Jr., was found dead in the command's building, according to Commander Laura Stegherr with the Public Affairs Office.

"The Navy mourns the loss of our shipmate and sends condolences to FCA1 Martin’s family, friends and fellow Sailors during this difficult time," Stegherr said.

No other details were shared about the circumstances of Martin's death.

According to U.S. Navy records, Martin is from Missouri and enlisted in the Navy in 2015.