Airmen at Langley Air Force Base find spiritual support through chaplain corps

LANGLEY AFB, Va. — At Langley Air Force Base, a group of airmen serve their nation, each other, and a higher power.

The 633rd Air Base Wing's Chaplain Corps provides religious and spiritual support for the installation and its mission partners. Lt. Col. Matthew Streett said the goal is to lay a foundation that allows other airmen to succeed.

"That they understand why they serve, that they have a moral and ethical basis for their service, and so we're really there to connect them with their spirituality as they define it," Streett said.

That ministry extends to airmen of all beliefs — including those with none at all.

"A lot of the times in basic training they have services for atheists and people who are non-believers too just to let them know that, hey, even though you're not religious, we still accommodate for you too, we're still here for you. Doesn't mean you have to be religious to come to us," SSGT Twagirayeu Adier said.

The chaplains' work goes beyond the walls of the chapel. From daily duties to deployments, their mission aims to comfort service members through difficult times.

"Having never experienced it before, it can be overwhelming, and to be able to be there and provide hope and guidance in that time is um one of the greatest things we can do," SSGT Travis Winchester said.

That hope and guidance reaches service members regardless of their religion or beliefs.

"The same strength that I would put into my faith is the same strength that other airmen would put into their faith and whatever they believe in is what helps them to stay strong and to keep going on," Sr. Airman Elvin Arroyo said.

For many, the message from the corps is simple.

"I got you. Estoy aquí para ustedes. That means I'm here for you," Arroyo said.